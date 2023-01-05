Joe Thomas named a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Joe Thomas is one step closer to Canton.

Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowl tackle, is one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday night.

The career member of the @Browns, @joethomas73 is a Finalist for the Hall's Class of 2023! pic.twitter.com/bSgCY2GPIm — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 5, 2023

The next step is for the 15 modern-era and 4 senior finalists is to presented to the Hall of Fame selectors at a meeting later this month.

The Class of 2023 will be announced Feb. 9 on the “NFL Honors” telecast.

Seventeen men with Browns ties are already enshrined in Canton, the 6th-highest total in the league.

That group includes Paul Brown, Jim Brown and Otto Graham.

