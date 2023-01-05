2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Colder pattern; light winter mix tonight

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:44 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A colder air mass in place today. Temperatures will warm into the 40s this afternoon. Some sun this morning then clouds will be on the increase this afternoon. A disturbance this evening will trigger a light winter mix this evening. It’ll start out as a little rain, snow, or sleet then transition over to all snow by late evening. Minor snow accumulation. Overnight temperatures dip into the lower 30s. It’ll be even colder tomorrow. Cloudy sky with flurries. Light snow east of Cleveland with some lake enhancement. A mostly cloudy and dry Saturday is in the forecast.

