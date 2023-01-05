2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parma man injured after car catches fire on I-90

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Parma man was rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center after he was injured in a fiery crash on I-90 Thursday morning.

Lakewood police said the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the median on I-90 Westbound near Bunts Road around 9 a.m.

The man’s vehicle was completely engulfed in flames.

Police have not released his name or condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police said no other vehicles were involved.

Police have since re-opened the highway.

