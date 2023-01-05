2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police find 5 of the luxury vehicles stolen from Strongsville car dealership

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have recovered five out of the seven luxury vehicles stolen from the Fiat and Alfa Romeo of Strongsville dealership early Tuesday morning.

Officials said the vehicles were all found on Cleveland’s East Side, in the Lee Miles neighborhood.

Strongsville Police Chief Mark Fender told 19 News the four thieves seen on surveillance video remain on the loose and there could be more people involved.

Police said a manager called 911 around 5:15 a.m. to report a possible theft and when officers arrived, they discovered a garage door window at the rear of the Pearl Road building had been broken out, which is how the thieves were able to get inside,

Once in the building, the thieves grabbed the key fobs and drove out the vehicles.

Strongsville vehicle thefts
Strongsville vehicle thefts((Source: Strongsville police))
Strongsville vehicle thefts
Strongsville vehicle thefts((Source: Strongsville police))

Anyone with information about this crime should call Det. Bertz at 440-580-3248

