Programming note for ‘Jeopardy!’ due to Jan. 4 technical problem

By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - WOIO is asking our viewers to please see below for a programming note in regards to “Jeopardy!”

Due to a technical problem last night (Wed, 1/4/23)….WOIO aired JEOPARDY episode #8779 (scheduled by distributor to air this evening-Thu, 1/5) in place of the Wed night episode (#8778). So we are out of scheduled sequence with the JEOPARDY episodes….

With permission from the program distributor, we will air last night’s preempted episode #8778 tonight at 7:30PM on WOIO!

Thank you.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

