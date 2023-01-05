2 Strong 4 Bullies
Schedule released for 2023 NFL Combine

FILE - North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson catches a pass during a drill at the...
FILE - North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson catches a pass during a drill at the NFL football scouting combine, Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. Offensive lineman Trevor Penning of Northern Iowa and receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State, two FCS schools, could be first-rounders in the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The schedule is out for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis is once again the host city for 2023 and 2024.

It has hosted for the past 35 years, beginning in 1987.

The NFL is considering moving the combine to other cities beginning in 2025.

The Browns are once again without a first-round pick, having traded it to Houston for Deshaun Watson.

