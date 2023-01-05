Schedule released for 2023 NFL Combine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The schedule is out for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Indianapolis is once again the host city for 2023 and 2024.

It has hosted for the past 35 years, beginning in 1987.

The NFL is considering moving the combine to other cities beginning in 2025.

The Browns are once again without a first-round pick, having traded it to Houston for Deshaun Watson.

