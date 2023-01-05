2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Sheriff: 19-year-old arrested for impersonating deputy, pulling people over

An Oklahoma sheriff said a 19-year-old man from Tennessee was arrested for dressing like a deputy and pulling people over. (SOURCE: KOCO)
By Alyse Jones
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KOCO) – A man in Oklahoma was arrested after officers said he impersonated a deputy and pulled over drivers.

The Oklahoma County sheriff Tommie Johnson said 19-year-old Jackson Jones, from Tennessee, would flash his headlights and pull over cars in Choctaw.

Authorities said he was dressed in a vest which said “sheriff” and carried handcuffs, knives, a flashlight and a duty belt.

Johnson said this may not have been the first time Jones was pulled over for impersonating an officer.

“Honestly, it’s really dangerous,” Johnson said. “When we see the times that we’re in, and what law enforcement officers are going through on the day to day, why you would put yourself in this situation, I don’t know.”

Bodycam video shows deputies questioning Jones and patting down his vest.

Authorities said Jones never showed his employment by a law enforcement agency, and witnesses told police he was parked in a driveway, pretending to be on duty.

Johnson said he wants the community to be aware of any imposters pretending to be a law enforcement officer.

“Should anyone come in contact with this situation and you have, maybe, any second thoughts or ‘man, maybe I need to check’, call 911,” he said. “You’ll see a badge, you’ll see patches, and they’ll also have IDs, just like I wear on my chest, to show that I am certified with a law enforcement agency.”

Copyright 2023 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer

Latest News

Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
McCarthy fails for 3rd long day in GOP House speaker fight
Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
Burst pipe leads to a Collinwood apartment building collapse
Burst pipe leads to a Collinwood apartment building collapse
Smoke billows after Russian attacks in the outskirts of Bakhmut, Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Putin orders weekend truce in Ukraine; Kyiv won’t take part