3 Cleveland Cavaliers in top 10 in early All-Star voting

Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The early All-Star fan vote results are positive for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Donovan Mitchell, fresh off a 71-point game Monday, is 2nd among Eastern Conference guards, while his backcourt mate Darius Garland is 10th.

East guards
East guards(WOIO)

Center Jarrett Allen is also 10th among East frontcourt players.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the top vote-getters in each conference.

Fan voting counts for 50% of the overall total.

The NBA All-Star game is Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, UT, home of Mitchell’s former team, the Utah Jazz.

