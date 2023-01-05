2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Verdict to be announced for Cleveland Municipal Court worker charged with attempted rape, kidnapping

Zino Kirby resigned as a Cleveland Municipal Court employee after he was charged with rape for...
Zino Kirby (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Verdict expected to be announced Thursday in the the bench trial for Zino Kirby.

His trial began on Dec. 22, 2022 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge William McGinty.

Kirby was indicted on two counts of attempted rape, kidnapping and abduction.

The former Cleveland Municipal Court worker is accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside the Justice Center in July 2021.

The victim is a social services employee. She told police Kirby assaulted her inside his office while she was there to pick up materials related to her job.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Amber alert issued for missing Columbus twins (Source: Columbus police)
AMBER Alert: 2nd 5-month-old boy found safe in Indianapolis after being kidnapped in Columbus

Latest News

BCI investigates officer involved shooting in Erie County
(Source: WOIO)
Sentencing for 2nd man convicted of double homicide inside My Friends Restaurant in Cleveland
A large pothole in Cleveland.
City of Cleveland deploys pothole patch crews amid January warmup
OVI suspect does backflip for Broadview Heights Police trying to prove he’s not drunk
OVI suspect does backflip for Broadview Heights Police trying to prove he’s not drunk