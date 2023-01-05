Verdict to be announced for Cleveland Municipal Court worker charged with attempted rape, kidnapping

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Verdict expected to be announced Thursday in the the bench trial for Zino Kirby.

His trial began on Dec. 22, 2022 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge William McGinty.

Kirby was indicted on two counts of attempted rape, kidnapping and abduction.

The former Cleveland Municipal Court worker is accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside the Justice Center in July 2021.

The victim is a social services employee. She told police Kirby assaulted her inside his office while she was there to pick up materials related to her job.