A warm reunion of 2 men brought together by an accident during the Cleveland blizzard

BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stranded after an accident in Middleburg Heights during the blizzard last month, is helped by a stranger in a passing van.

Tony Watson had been looking for that Good Samaritan since Dec. 23, 2022 and on Thursday, the two men re-connected.

Watson, said the man he knew only as “Mike”, let him inside his vehicle and gave him soup and gloves after he crashed his car on I-71.

Watson tracked down Mike Werneke and thanked him again in person Thursday.

“I would want somebody to do the same for me and I saw you there on the side of the road and I knew you were freezing and somewhat in shock and I wanted to make sure off the bat that you were okay physically,” said Werneke.

“You definitely deserve the recognition ‘cause I wouldn’t be here for my son, I really wouldn’t be,” Watson told Werneke.

Watson also returned Werneke’s gloves.

“Not that I needed the gloves, you could have had ‘em! But it was just so great to see him and be able to hug him,” said Werneke.

