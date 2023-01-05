2 Strong 4 Bullies
A warm reunion of 2 men brought together by an accident during the Cleveland blizzard

By Vic Gideon
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A man stranded after an accident in Middleburg Heights during the blizzard last month, is helped by a stranger in a passing van.

Accident victim searches for mystery Good Samaritan

Tony Watson had been looking for that Good Samaritan since Dec. 23, 2022 and on Thursday, the two men re-connected.

Watson, said the man he knew only as “Mike”, let him inside his vehicle and gave him soup and gloves after he crashed his car on I-71.

Watson tracked down Mike Werneke and thanked him again in person Thursday.

“I would want somebody to do the same for me and I saw you there on the side of the road and I knew you were freezing and somewhat in shock and I wanted to make sure off the bat that you were okay physically,” said Werneke.

“You definitely deserve the recognition ‘cause I wouldn’t be here for my son, I really wouldn’t be,” Watson told Werneke.

Watson also returned Werneke’s gloves.

“Not that I needed the gloves, you could have had ‘em! But it was just so great to see him and be able to hug him,” said Werneke.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

