‘Whoo, whoo’ is this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted? Owl neck tattoo may get domestic abuser off the streets

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, this week’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted featured a man with a very noticeable owl neck tattoo.

According to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, William Graley has a warrant out for his arrest after pleading guilty in July of 2020 to multiple counts of domestic violence to the same victim.

The first of three attacks happened in May of 2019, where the victim was strangled until they lost consciousness.

Then in June of the same year he punched the victim in the head giving them a concussion.

In July of 2019, he attacked the victim while they were asleep, kicking the victim in the sides and hitting them over the head with a gun.

The July attack left the victim with a broken nose in which Graley drove them to the hospital and allegedly forced the victim to tell staff the injury happened during a bar fight.

Anyone with information on Graley’s whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Tips that lead to an arrest and a conviction could be eligible for a $2,500 reward.

Tips can also be left anonymously on their website www.25crime.com.

Calls are not recorded and tipsters can remain anonymous.

