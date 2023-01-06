2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

16-year-old high school student dies after ‘medical emergency’ during sporting event

Desert Oasis High School is seen in this KVVU file photo.
Desert Oasis High School is seen in this KVVU file photo.(KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 16-year-old high school student in the south Las Vegas Valley died after a “medical emergency” during an athletic event Thursday night, according to the school’s principal.

In a letter sent to parents Friday morning, Desert Oasis High School Principal Ian Salzman wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that the student passed away. The school and the entire district mourn the loss of this young life.”

He continued, writing that the student “suffered a medical emergency during an athletic event.”

Salzman said staff immediately began rendering medical aid and continued until paramedics arrived. However, she did not survive.

The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified the student as 16-year-old Ashari Hughes. Her cause and manner of death are still pending as of Friday morning.

The letter said the district’s Crisis Response Team will be available for anyone who may need their services.

No further information was provided.

Hughes’ death comes amid Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s recovery after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals earlier this week.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

The Russian-declared truce in the nearly 11-month war was due to begin Friday.
Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid mutual mistrust
The House is not in order.
Wacky speaker moments from the House
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
Speaker fight, Day 4: McCarthy sees progress, no deal yet