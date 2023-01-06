2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns defensive line coach rips Jadeveon Clowney: ‘He hasn’t had the production he had last year’

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jadeveon Clowney ripped the Browns Thursday, telling Cleveland.com the team didn’t appreciate him and was giving Myles Garrett better matchups to help Garrett’s Hall of Fame resume.

Friday, defensive line coach Chris Kiffin fired back, saying Clowney’s production is down and his claims are ludicrous.

“He hasn’t had the production he had last year,” Kiffin said. “Again, it was a frustrating season for all of us – everybody in this organization, defensively and for him. Obviously, he didn’t have the production he had last year so he is frustrated. The way he went about it I don’t agree with, but we are here today dealing with it.”

