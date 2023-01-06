Browns star Myles Garrett brushes off Clowney claims: ‘We want volunteers, not hostages’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jadeveon Clowney has been sent home by the Browns and Myles Garrett appears to be OK with it.

“We want volunteers, not hostages,” Garrett said Friday. ““Did I know he was unhappy? I knew he was frustrated. We have all been frustrated with not winning. I know he wants to produce more. Hell, I want to produce more. We all want to do more. You all feel like you can do more, especially when you are not winning. Everyone feels that when you come in here and the result stays the same or you give up one that you feel like you could have gotten. Everyone has that sense of disappointment and regret for some plays, and everyone handles it a different way.”

Clowney told Cleveland.com Thursday that the team didn’t appreciate him and was giving Garrett better matchups to help his Hall of Fame resume.

