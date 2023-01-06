2 Strong 4 Bullies
Car flips during chase; driver in custody, Newburgh Heights police say

By Avery Williams
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Newburgh Heights police said a chase that started Friday in Valley View ended with the suspect vehicle flipping during a crash.

According to NHPD Chief John Majoy, Valley View officers began to chase the car after attempting to pull it over for expired registration.

The car flipped at East 71st Street and Grant Avenue, Majoy said, with three people inside.

That’s near the border for the cities of Cleveland and Cuyahoga Heights.

A Newburgh Heights officer took the driver, who was wanted on arrest warrants, into custody, according to Majoy.

The officer also recovered a gun from the driver.

There’s no word at this time about any injuries to the vehicle’s occupants.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

