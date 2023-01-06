2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns donate $10,003 to Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin’s foundation

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the field during warm ups before an NFL football game between...
A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the field during warm ups before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Wright)(Don Wright | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are one of the latest teams in the NFL to show their support for Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin after team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam donated $10,003 to his foundation Thursday.

Hamlin collapsed on the field following a routine tackle during the Jan. 2 game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. He was transported to UH in Cincinnati in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest.

Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

The Haslams’ donation honors the Bills’ safety by including his jersey number in the donation.

A Browns spokesperson confirmed the Haslams’ donation on behalf of the team.

Hamlin’s foundation, called The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive, has garnered over $7.5 million in donations since his life-threatening injury.

The NFL on Thursday said the game would not be resumed.

Doctors confirmed Thursday afternoon Hamlin is awake and communicating, in writing, with family members.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

