Cleveland family begs for answers in teen’s unsolved murder

A Cleveland family is begging for answers as they grieve the unsolved murder of 19-year-old...
A Cleveland family is begging for answers as they grieve the unsolved murder of 19-year-old Deandre Woods.(Source: Family of Deandre Woods)
By Avery Williams and Brian Koster
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family is begging for answers as they grieve the unsolved murder of 19-year-old Deandre Woods.

Cleveland police say Woods was gunned down in a car in the city’s Collinwood neighborhood.

The deadly shooting took place in daylight hours on Dec. 16 on East 149th Street just north of St Clair Avenue.

Cleveland police say officers found Woods slumped in a vehicle with gunshots wounds to his face, neck and body.

Officials pronounced him deceased at the scene.

According to police, their preliminary investigation suggests Woods was stopped at a stop sign when he was shot.

Cleveland police say the shooter may have been a passenger inside the car.

There are no arrests at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME, and a reward may be available.

