Columbus man shares love for Cleveland Browns through free necklaces for kids

By Katie Tercek
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - For the last decade Manuel Arana has been putting a smile on young Browns fans faces.

He passes out these necklaces for free to kids at every game he attends.

”It all pays off when I see the smile on the kids,” said Arana.

Arana has given away hundreds and counting.

”When we part ways and I turn around and I can see that kid still looking at their necklace with a smile on their face. That’s what really bring joy to all of us because that’s a moment in their life that they’ll never forget.”

Arana lives in Columbus. When he’s not on the road heading to a browns game— he’s traveling for work.

In between meetings, Arana finds time to make the necklaces. He sells other Browns themed necklaces to pay for the free ones he hands out.

What started as a hat collection turned into more when he spotted to kids going into a browns game.

”They were Cleveland Browns scratch and sniff hats. They were bubblegum hats. I walked into the produce shop and I approached two parents and I asked them if I could give them to their two daughters. And it turned out it was the first game for one of the sisters birthday. I seen how much joy it brought out of them,” said Arana.

Arana a lifelong browns fan who was just born into it like you and me.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

