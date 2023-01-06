Deadly home explosion caught on camera in Summit County (video)
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coventry Township Fire Department released a video of a home explosion that killed a man on Dec. 22, 2022.
Firefighters say the blast did so much damage that they have been unable to locate anything confirming a cause.
The Coventry Fire Department has listed the cause of the explosion as undetermined.
