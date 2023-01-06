2 Strong 4 Bullies
Deadly home explosion caught on camera in Summit County (video)

By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Coventry Township Fire Department released a video of a home explosion that killed a man on Dec. 22, 2022.

One man dead after a house explodes in Summit County, officials say

Firefighters say the blast did so much damage that they have been unable to locate anything confirming a cause.

The Coventry Fire Department has listed the cause of the explosion as undetermined.

Three cars stolen during break in at Akron Mercedes-Benz
One man dead after a house explodes in Summit County, officials say
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) plays during an NFL football game against the...
NFL reveals playoff scenarios, officially cancels Bengals-Bills game
Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Speedway at gunpoint, police say
