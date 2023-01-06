2 Strong 4 Bullies
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts again after nearly month-long pause

The activity is confined entirely within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and did not pose a threat to any residential communities, officials added.
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano started erupting again Thursday after a nearly month-long pause in activity, scientists said.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the eruption began at 4:30 p.m. Thursday after a fissure opened and scientists detected a glow within Halemaumau Crater in Kilauea’s summit caldera.

Hawaii News Now reports officials said activity is confined entirely within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and does not pose a threat to any residential communities. Scientists have raised the alert level of the volcano to a warning and its aviation color code to red.

Webcam images showed fissures at the base of the crater produced lava flows on the surface.

The United States Geological Survey said early Thursday there were more earthquakes and changes in ground deformation patterns at the summit which were all signs that magma was moving under the surface.

Officials said they will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Kilauea’s most recent eruptio, which started September 29, 2021, paused on Dec. 9, 2022, bringing the alert level down to yellow. That was just a day before the fiery eruption at Mauna Loa ended.

Officials said Kilauea’s last eruption produced more than 29 billion gallons of lava into the summit’s Halemaumau Crater, raising the floor by nearly 470 feet.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

