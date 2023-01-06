Lake Humane Society offers discount for first responders

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - As part of the Corporal Joshua Harmon Pet to Vets program, Lake Humane Society (LHS) is offering 25% off for First Responders on all adoption and wellness clinic services.

Starting Jan. 1st, LHS is extending this offer to all active and retired police, EMS, firefighters, military and nurses with a valid active or retired identification card or DD214.

Corporal Harmon was a U.S. Army Soldier who served as a combat medic, receiving the Army Medal of Commendation of Valor.

“Josh not only was wicked intelligent but had a thirst and passion for medicine I don’t see often. Not only that, but he was also the most compassionate and caring medic in the whole platoon,” said Major Robert Oh, MD USAF. “He was one of those guys who made friends with everyone. Everyone loved Harmon. He was one of the rare individuals who I’ve heard many people call “his best friend.” That is a rare quality and I’ve honestly had to say, I’ve never met anyone like him.”

The Pets to Vets program also offers a veteran canine connection, connecting local veterans with shelter dogs, as well as the administrative fee on adoptions waived with a valid Veterans ID.

