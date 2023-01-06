2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lawsuit accuses Trump in death of Capitol officer

The estate of Brian Sicknick filed a civil lawsuit for damages of more than $10 million in federal court on Thursday. (POOL, US CAPITOL POLICE, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:29 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(CNN) - The estate of a Capitol police officer who died after responding to the Jan. 6 Capitol riots is suing former President Donald Trump and two of the alleged rioters.

The estate of Brian Sicknick filed a civil lawsuit for damages of more than $10 million in Washington, D.C.’s federal court on Thursday, a day before the two-year anniversary of the Capitol attack.

The complaint alleges that Officer Sicknick’s death was a direct and foreseeable consequence of the three defendants’ “unlawful actions.”

The two rioters were allegedly involved in a violent attack on Sicknick during the riots, the lawsuit claims.

Sicknick died the next day of natural causes after he suffered multiple strokes.

His estate’s lawsuit notes Trump instructed his supporters to “fight like hell” in his speech before the Capitol riot.

The filing alleges conspiracy, negligence and assault played a part in this case.

