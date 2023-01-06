2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man wanted in connection to Cleveland felonious assault, shooting, police say

Man wanted in connection to Cleveland felonious assault, shooting, police say
Man wanted in connection to Cleveland felonious assault, shooting, police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted in connection to a felonious assault and shooting on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

The felonious assault and shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 at 7310 Lorain Ave., according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Man wanted in connection to Cleveland felonious assault, shooting, police say
Man wanted in connection to Cleveland felonious assault, shooting, police say(Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Luther at 216-623-2719 if you recognize him or have any other information on the felonious assault and shooting.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer

Latest News

The family filed a lawsuit against the Willoughby Eastlake Schools Board of Education and three...
Lawsuit claims Willoughby-Eastlake School staff strip-searched 13-year-old girl over vape pen
Lawsuit claims Willoughby-Eastlake School staff strip-searched 13-year-old girl over vape pen
Lawsuit claims Willoughby-Eastlake School staff strip-searched 13-year-old girl over vape pen
A 82-year-old woman has been without a roof since December.
82-year-old woman wonders when she’ll have a new roof; after receiving permit but later revoked
FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2010, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis, left,...
Reports: Former Cleveland Browns RB Peyton Hillis in critical condition after saving his kids from drowning