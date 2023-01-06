Man wanted in connection to Cleveland felonious assault, shooting, police say
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted in connection to a felonious assault and shooting on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.
The felonious assault and shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 at 7310 Lorain Ave., according to police.
Take a close look at the surveillance photo shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:
Call Det. Luther at 216-623-2719 if you recognize him or have any other information on the felonious assault and shooting.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.