CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is wanted in connection to a felonious assault and shooting on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

The felonious assault and shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 at 7310 Lorain Ave., according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Man wanted in connection to Cleveland felonious assault, shooting, police say (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Call Det. Luther at 216-623-2719 if you recognize him or have any other information on the felonious assault and shooting.

