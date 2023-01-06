Man wanted for robbing Cleveland Speedway at gunpoint, police say

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of robbing a Speedway at gunpoint is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the aggravated robbery happened around 10:35 a.m. on Jan. 2 at the Speedway gas station at 15520 Munn Rd.

He stole about $300 at gunpoint, according to police.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video walking to and from Speedway, going across Munn Road near Granton Avenue after the robbery, said police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Detective Unit:

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this aggravated robbery, call First District Det. Kosko at 216-623-2529 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-001769 with your tips.

