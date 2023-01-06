2 Strong 4 Bullies
Medina County Career Center threat deemed ‘non-credible’

Police sirens (Generic photo)
Police sirens (Generic photo)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County Sheriff’s Office says the threat at the Career Center has been deemed a “non-credible” threat on Friday morning.

The Medina Career Center received a call around 7:20 a.m. from a man with a “computer-altered voice”, the sheriff’s office says.

Medina County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Snider was able to talk to the caller again and questioned the caller about basic facts regarding the school.

The caller was unable to identify any distinguishable facts regarding the school, the sheriff’s office says.

The Medina County Sheriff’s office investigated school grounds and evaluated cameras.

A k-9 was also brought onto the scene to sweep the campus.

Students were placed into a modified lockdown called a “secure in place”, the sheriff’s office says.

The threat was deemed a “non-credible” threat, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office says.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

