Northeast Ohio Weather: A mainly dry weekend ahead

Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A colder air mass is in place today. Widespread cloud cover with flurries in most spots. Some light snow off of Lake Erie east of Cleveland with lake enhancement. Snow accumulation forecast is for small totals. High temperatures in the 35 to 40 degree range. More of the same tonight with more light snow east of Cleveland and flurries elsewhere. A seasonable weekend regarding temperatures. A mostly cloudy sky tomorrow. The clouds break up Saturday night. A disturbance will track into our area later Sunday. Clouds will be on the increase during the day. We do have a light winter mix of rain and snow developing Sunday evening.

