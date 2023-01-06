Northeast Ohio’s first human donor milk dispensary opens in South Euclid

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Mothers and babies in need of breast milk can now visit Northeast Ohio’s first donor milk dispensary on South Green Road in South Euclid.

In collaboration with OhioHealth Mothers’ Milk Bank, Breastfeeding Medicine of Northeast Ohio launched the dispensary to enable families to pick up pasteurized human milk (PHM) in smaller quantities without waiting for shipping.

Previously, this was the only was the only way for families to order PHM.

According to their website, the primary use of PHM is for “bridge” milk, or using the donor milk until your milk supply increases.

This dispensary is opening on the heels of a nationwide formula shortage, another reason that this makes for a great resource for those in need.

PHM is sold in 3 ounce bottles for $16 per bottle, which includes the processing of the milk plus shipping and handling.

For more information on PHM, ordering bridge milk or the process of qualifying, visit the Breastfeeding Medicine of NEO website.

