2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Reports: Former Cleveland Browns RB Peyton Hillis in critical condition after saving his kids from drowning

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2010, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis, left,...
FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2010, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis, left, runs for yardage while picking up a block from teammates Joe Thomas (73) against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Derek Cox, right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. Thomas called former teammate Peyton Hillis "a terrible distraction" last season, and said the running back put his contract situation ahead of the team. Hillis is returning to play in Cleveland this week with the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(John Raoux | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Browns RB Peyton Hillis was hospitalized Thursday and is in critical condition, according to multiple reports from Yahoo and USA Today.

Hillis, who played in Cleveland in 2010 and 2011, saved his kids from drowning in the ocean prior to being hospitalized on Jan. 5, the reports indicate.

Officials have not indicated any updates on the 36-year-old’s condition following his hospitalization.

A family member said Hillis is “doing better” following the incident in a Facebook post.

I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better. He’s still in intensive care and...

Posted by Greg Hillis on Thursday, January 5, 2023

Hillis accumulated 1,764 yards on the ground and 607 receiving yards, with 14 rushing touchdowns and 2 receiving touchdowns in his two seasons with the Browns.

19 News has reached out to the Cleveland Browns for comment.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for comment.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer

Latest News

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the field during warm ups before an NFL football game between...
Cleveland Browns donate $10,003 to Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin’s foundation
FILE - North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson catches a pass during a drill at the...
Schedule released for 2023 NFL Combine
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL preseason...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson: ‘I live here so I am going to stay in Cleveland. I will be here’
Buffalo Bills saftey Damar Hamlin,left and Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden,right prior...
Buffalo Bills speak for 1st time since Damar Hamlin’s injury