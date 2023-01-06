State fire marshal urges Ohioans to remove indoor Christmas trees

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of State Fire Marshal says it is time for Ohioans to remove indoor Christmas trees.

“The longer trees remain in homes, the higher the fire risk,” said State Fire Marshal Kevin S. Reardon.

A third of home fires involving Christmas trees occur in January as the trees begin to dry out and become fire hazards, the National Fire Protecting Association said.

From 2015 to 2019 there have been 160 home-structure fires involving Christmas trees, resulting in two deaths, 12 injuries, and $10 million in property damage.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources recommends recycling your tree as a wildlife habitat.

Check with your local community to find a recycling program.

