Three cars stolen during break in at Akron Mercedes-Benz
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Mercedes-Benz of Akron was the victim of breaking and entering as well as theft, according to Akron police.

Police said Thursday morning around 7:15, officers responded to the dealership in the 1300 block of East Market Street for a reported break in.

They said when they arrived, they discovered a glass break and other signs of forced entry. They quickly discovered several keys were taken.

Shortly after, police said they discovered that three cars, all 2023 Mercedes-Benz model, were taken by the unknown suspects.

Detectives found that the stolen vehicles were in the Cleveland area.

Police said with the assistance of Cleveland area officers, Akron Detectives recovered two of the three cars, which were abandoned in the Helena and Elgin Avenue area.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to police, who are working to determine if this incident has any relation to similar crimes in the area.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crimestoppers by calling 330-434-COPS.

