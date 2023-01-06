2 Strong 4 Bullies
What it would cost you to make sure you win the Mega Millions jackpot

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot sits at $940 million, with a cash option of $486 million.

There is one sure fire way to make sure you win that monster stack of cash, and that is to purchase every number combination possible.

While you would never have enough time to do so, the other hurdle is the cost according to Case Western Reserve University mathematics professor Peter Thomas.

Your odds of winning are 1 in 302,575,350, meaning there are more than 300 million ticket combinations.

According to Thomas, at $2 a ticket, to corner every number combination would cost you more than $600 million.

As for whether or not its a sound financial investment to spend $600 million to win just under $1 billion, probably depends on if you have the money to spend in the first place.

