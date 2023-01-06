2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Worker dies after being crushed by falling pallet at FedEx facility, officials say

Officials in North Dakota say a man has died at a FedEx facility. (Source: KVLY)
By Bobby Falat and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - Officials say a man has died at a FedEx facility in North Dakota.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a fatality inspection has been started at a FedEx freight facility in the West Fargo area.

KVLY reports the incident happened on Wednesday at a facility located at 2500 Third Ave. NW.

Officials said a 29-year-old man was attempting to recoup shifted inventory on a pallet inside a trailer. He was trying to move the pallet so that a forklift could move it, but it tipped over and crushed him.

OSHA reports its investigation remains ongoing.

Officials have not immediately identified the man who died.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer

Latest News

A Cleveland family is begging for answers as they grieve the unsolved murder of 19-year-old...
Cleveland family begs for answers in teen’s unsolved murder
What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
McCarthy makes big gains for speaker, but he’s still short
Bryan Kohberger made a court appearance Thursday in Moscow, Idaho.
The white sedan: How police found suspect in Idaho slayings
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) celebrates after a defensive stop against the Miami...
Bills’ Hamlin breathing on his own, joins team via video
The Russian-declared truce in the nearly 11-month war was due to begin Friday.
Kremlin-ordered truce is uncertain amid mutual mistrust