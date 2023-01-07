13-year-old Cleveland boy reported missing and endangered

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a missing and endangered 13-year-old Cory Wilburn.

Wilburn was last seen at his home on the 1100 block of East 72nd Street, police say.

He was reported missing on Jan. 7.

If you see Wilburn or know where he may be, call the Cleveland Police non-emergency line at 216-621-1234.

