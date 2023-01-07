2 Strong 4 Bullies
14-year-old boy reported missing from Cleveland(Cleveland Police Department)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police asked the community on Jan 7. to help find a missing 14-year-old Mario Eads.

He is described by police as 5′8″ tall, 180 pounds, with a black afro.

Police say Eads was last seen wearing black and white Nike pants, and a black and white Nike coat.

His last seen location was at 1745 W. 25th, St., police say.

If you see Eads or know where he may be, call Det. Zolo 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police non-emergency line at 216-621-1234.

