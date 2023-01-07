CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Jan. 6 to help find missing 26-year-old Cahlied Worley.

He is described by police as 5′10″ tall, 200 pounds, with a short fade haircut.

Police said he was last seen wearing a fluorescent green jacket, hunter green joggers, and black Timberland shoes.

If you see Worley or know where he may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police non-emergency line at 216-621-1234.

26-year-old man reported missing from Cleveland (Cleveland Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

