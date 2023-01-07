2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

5-month-old cat found abandoned in bathroom at Cleveland Hopkins Airport

Animals abandoned at Hopkins airport
Animals abandoned at Hopkins airport(WOIO)
By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cat, just 5 months old, was found abandoned in the bathroom of the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport early Friday morning.

Thankfully a concerned Southwest Airlines employee discovered the white and gray kitty in a soft carrier sitting on the sink in an airport bathroom, near the TSA Pre-Check area.

The Southwest employee went to every airline to find out if the cat should have been on an airplane, and then 19 News has learned that the airport staff made repeated announcements over the loud speaker, hoping the owner would respond, but no luck.

Meredith Janik rescues and fosters cats, and received a call from a friend at Southwest hoping she could help provide shelter for the abandoned cat. Janik also used to work at the airport, “From previous experience I’ve seen other animals who weren’t able to fly, and not able to be accomadated. They were just left next to the trash can at the airport. They’ve indicatd that the airport found a Beagle this week from a person who decided that they were going to travel, leave their animal and continue on their trip.”

Debra Bartowick of Abel Animal Clinic in Parma, is holding the cat for 3 days and has temporarily named her Coco Bean, Southwest employees were calling her Herb Hopkins before they learned the cat was a female. Putting a hold on the cat is just in case someone truly forget the pet at the airport, but 19 News has learned there hasn’t been one call to inquire about the cat in two days.

Bartowick, who is also active with the Forever Friends Foundation that has offered to foster the kitty and eventually adopt her out. So, what does she think of the person who would just abandon their cat at the airport, “I think they’re a horrible person. You don’t do that to a living creature. They don’t know the animal could have ended up in worse hands.”

Bartowick says the kitty is in good hands and after getting used to her surroundings she’s extremely affectionate and playful, “She appears to be healthy, she’s about 5 months old, just getting her adult teeth and no fleas.”

Janik says early indications are that the person who left the animal at the airport didn’t board a plane, but instead jumped on to the RTA train downtown, even though airport officials have not confirmed that information, “The person should be prosecuted for abandonment. It’s neglect to leave the cat unattended at the airport, so, it should be neglect that comes with a fine or some sort of punishment.”

A spokesperson for Cleveland Hopkins International Airport has not confirmed if the person suspected of leaving the cat in the bathroom has been identified or if charges will be filed.

Animal rights advocates tell 19 News the number of pets abandoned has dramatically increased since COVID, and because shelters are full people, and there’s a waiting period unfortunately some people are not taking the proper steps to ensure animals are in a safe environment where they will have plenty of food and water.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer

Latest News

19 News obtained body camera video showing the moments Akron police arrived at the Ganley...
Mercedes-Benz dealer becomes 2nd luxury car dealership in Northeast Ohio to be hit by thieves in 2 days
Anthony Schommer III
Ashtabula County man caught distributing child porn online, sheriff’s office says
26-year-old man reported missing from Cleveland
26-year-old man reported missing from Cleveland
Dr. Airica Steed
Meet MetroHealth’s 1st Black woman CEO: ‘I want to be the national model’