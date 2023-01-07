5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns can knock Pittsburgh out of the playoffs with a win Sunday and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the top pregame show in town at 11 a.m.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne.

The guys will discuss:

* The impact of Damar Hamlin’s injury around the league and how pro athletes will handle the emotions

* How the NFL has handled the playoff picture and potential seeding

* The end of Jadeveon Clowney’s time with the Browns

* Would Browns fans accept Jim Harbaugh as head coach?

* Does defensive coordinator Joe Woods have a case to return?

Mark Schwab and Baillie Burmaster also provide live reports from Pittsburgh.

