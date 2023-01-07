2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) scores on a pass from Jacoby Brissett with...
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) scores on a pass from Jacoby Brissett with Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds (34) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns can knock Pittsburgh out of the playoffs with a win Sunday and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the top pregame show in town at 11 a.m.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne.

The guys will discuss:

* The impact of Damar Hamlin’s injury around the league and how pro athletes will handle the emotions

* How the NFL has handled the playoff picture and potential seeding

* The end of Jadeveon Clowney’s time with the Browns

* Would Browns fans accept Jim Harbaugh as head coach?

* Does defensive coordinator Joe Woods have a case to return?

Mark Schwab and Baillie Burmaster also provide live reports from Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

New York Jets running back Ty Johnson (25) attempts to block Cleveland Browns defensive end...
Browns rule Jadeveon Clowney out Sunday
Sports betting
BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings fined by Ohio Casino Control Commission for sports gambling violations
FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers in the first inning of a...
Dodgers dump former Cleveland pitcher Trevor Bauer
FILE - In this June 17, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney,...
Browns star Myles Garrett brushes off Clowney claims: ‘We want volunteers, not hostages’