Ashtabula County man caught distributing child porn online, sheriff’s office says

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was caught viewing and distributing child pornography online in Ashtabula County, the sheriff’s office confirmed on Jan. 6.

Anthony Schommer III was caught while using the file hosting service, Dropbox, according to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor and is classified as a Tier II sex offender, the sheriff’s office said.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office shared the following statement as a warning:

“The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement agencies across the country team up with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Internet Crimes Against Children to investigate cases of child pornography and child exploitation. If you participate in the online distribution of child pornography, you will get caught. Social media companies, cloud-based storage providers, and e-mail service providers monitor online activity and work closely with law enforcement to stop the distribution of child pornography. When you get caught and convicted in Ashtabula County for distributing child pornography, you will make it on our Facebook page.”

Anthony Schommer III (Ashtabula County Sheriff)

