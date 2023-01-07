BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings fined by Ohio Casino Control Commission for sports gambling violations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Casino Control Commission has announced that three legalized sports gambling companies (DraftKings, Caesars, and BetMGM), will be fined in addition to other actions for violations of Ohio law pertaining to advertising and promotions.

According to Commission, “BetMGM, Caesars, and DraftKings – or their affiliate marketer – all ran sports gaming advertisements on several platforms that violated provisions in both Ohio law and the Commission’s rules that require sports gaming advertisements to clearly and conspicuously contain a message designed to prevent problem gambling as well as a helpline number to help access resources.”

Matthew Schuler, Executive Director of the Ohio Casino Control Commission went on to say “The sports gaming industry has received multiple reminders of the rules and standards for advertising and promotions, yet continues to disregard Ohio law. These repeated violations leave the Commission no choice but to pursue administrative action to bring operators into compliance,” said . “The Commission takes responsible gambling seriously – and expects the industry to value the same.”

The commission says the illegal ads appeared after the companies were told of the violations. The ads lacked proper responsible gaming language, in addition to using bonuses described as “free” or “risk-free” when they would require someone to risk their own money for the promotion.

A $150,000 fine is being requested from each company, as well as other actions to ensure this does not happen again.

