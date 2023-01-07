Browns rule Jadeveon Clowney out Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jadeveon Clowney appears to have played his last game for the Browns.

Clowney was ruled out Saturday by the team for Sunday’s season finale in Pittsburgh.

Friday he had been sent home from practice after his critical comments about the team to Cleveland.com. Clowney said he was 95% done with Browns, felt underappreciated and accused the team of giving Myles Garrett better matchups to boost Garrett’s Hall of Fame resume.

Clowney played 26 games over two seasons in Cleveland, tallying 11 sacks and making $18 million.

This is a distant view, but I’ve said all season the @Browns are a group of individuals and not a team. Yes, losing can also poison a locker room but the Clowney nonsense is just the latest. A lack of leadership. — Vince Cellini (@Vince_Cellini) January 7, 2023

