Browns rule Jadeveon Clowney out Sunday
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jadeveon Clowney appears to have played his last game for the Browns.
Clowney was ruled out Saturday by the team for Sunday’s season finale in Pittsburgh.
Friday he had been sent home from practice after his critical comments about the team to Cleveland.com. Clowney said he was 95% done with Browns, felt underappreciated and accused the team of giving Myles Garrett better matchups to boost Garrett’s Hall of Fame resume.
Clowney played 26 games over two seasons in Cleveland, tallying 11 sacks and making $18 million.
