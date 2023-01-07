Dodgers dump former Cleveland pitcher Trevor Bauer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Dodgers have officially cut the cord with former Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer.

The Dodgers have designated Trevor Bauer for assignment.



“Now that this process has been completed, and after careful consideration, we have decided that he will no longer be part of our organization,” the Dodgers said in a statement. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 7, 2023

Bauer was under investigation for sexual assault but recently had his MLB suspension reduced from 324 games to 194. He was reinstated by an arbitrator in December 2022 and is eligible to play immediately.

He’s now free to sign with any team and would only be owed the league minimum, since the Dodgers are paying his 2023 salary of $22.5 million.

Bauer’s attorneys also filed court papers Friday in California against his accuser.

Bauer denied her account of sexual misconduct but "admits he choked (her) at her request and with her consent during sex." — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) January 6, 2023

Bauer released a statement Friday night.

Trevor Bauer says in statement that he met with Dodgers officials Thursday in Arizona pic.twitter.com/W5jGi1BkDM — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 7, 2023

Bauer, 31, pitched 7 seasons with Cleveland, going 67-53 with a 3.89 ERA.

