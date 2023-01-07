Dodgers dump former Cleveland pitcher Trevor Bauer
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Dodgers have officially cut the cord with former Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer.
Bauer was under investigation for sexual assault but recently had his MLB suspension reduced from 324 games to 194. He was reinstated by an arbitrator in December 2022 and is eligible to play immediately.
He’s now free to sign with any team and would only be owed the league minimum, since the Dodgers are paying his 2023 salary of $22.5 million.
Bauer’s attorneys also filed court papers Friday in California against his accuser.
Bauer released a statement Friday night.
Bauer, 31, pitched 7 seasons with Cleveland, going 67-53 with a 3.89 ERA.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.