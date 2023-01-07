Endangered 27-year-old Cleveland woman missing since Jan. 3

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 27-year-old Nikita Henderson.

Police said she has not been in contact with anyone since Jan. 3.

She was described by police as 5′7″ tall, 120 pounds, with dark brown eyes, and black hair, but she sometimes wears a burgundy wig.

She was last seen in the 1720 block of West 25th St., according to police.

If you see Henderson or know where she may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police non-emergency line at 216-621-1234.

Nikita Henderson (Cleveland Police)

