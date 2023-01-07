Mercedes-Benz dealer becomes 2nd luxury car dealership in Northeast Ohio to be hit by thieves in 2 days

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Northeast Ohio luxury car dealerships were hit by thieves within 48 hours.

An Akron Mercedes Benz dealership was the most recent victim. Police said the thieves smashed the glass out of one of their doors and stole some car keys getting away with three cars.

Just two days earlier a Strongsville Fiat and Alfa Romeo dealership was hit. The crooks smashed a garage door window, grabbed some key fobs, and drove off with 7 cars. Police are investigating the possibility that these crimes are connected.

19 News obtained body camera video showing the moments Akron police arrived at the Ganley Mercedes-Benz dealership on East Market Street Thursday morning.

“Good morning!” a Mercedes-Benz employee said to the officer.

“Maybe not for you guys,” the officer replied.

Employees at the dealership made the discovery around 7 in the morning Thursday. Police say three cars were stolen, all 2023 Mercedes-Benz cars.

“We found one of the door glasses broken out in the back shop area,” a 911 caller said. “They used that on a man door and that’s how they got in.”

Detectives tracked down two of the three cars to the Cleveland area they were found abandoned near Helena and Elgin Avenues, but the car thieves are still out there.

“The keys were rummaged or on the ground, so we haven’t really touched anything yet,” said a Mercedes-Benz employee.

“Okay yeah. I wouldn’t,” the dispatcher advised. Just in case we can get fingerprints.”

The crime eerily similar to one two days earlier at the Fiat and Alfa Romeo dealership in Strongsville. Police recovered five of the seven stolen cars from that dealership also in Cleveland in the Lee Miles neighborhood.

19 News obtained this surveillance video showing four thieves from the Strongsville crime who are all still on the loose. The Strongsville police chief believes there could be even more people involved in this crime spree.

“There’s a responsibility on everyone’s part and we are trying to work with them,” said Mark Fender, Strongsville police chief.

Akron police said in this case they believe the keys for these cars were not locked up in a safe, something other area dealerships might want to make sure they do in the future.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to any of the following: The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

