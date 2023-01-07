Quiet but chilly weather weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Few Flurries and Light Snow today - mainly early - will couple with highs in the mid 30s.

Clouds begin to decrease tonight as lows slide into the mid to upper 20s.

Clouds will be back on the increase Sunday as Highs peak in the upper 30s.

Lows Sunday night will dip into the upper 20s with a brief spate of a winter mix.

Monday’s sun/clouds mix will include highs around 40.

Clouds make a comeback on Tuesday as temps top in the lower 40s.

