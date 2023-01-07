You can learn CPR is just 2 minutes to save someone’s life

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Damar Hamlin situation is a stark reminder life could be taken away in a second.

Thankfully, it’s raising awareness about just how important life saving measures are.

Ricky Fetter with University Hospitals Parma EMS training program said you can learn CPR in less than two minutes to save someone’s life.

You can learn by taking a class in person or at home online.

“Hands only CPR is virtually the easiest way to learn how to do it,” Fetter said. “You literally do just compressions, we don’t worry about mouth to mouth anymore because the most important thing to do is the compressions.”

It’s important to understand the steps to saving someone’s life.

“After you start CPR you want to always make sure you phone 911 to get advanced providers there and the other thing you want to grab is an automated external defibrillator because that is the key to getting someone resuscitated,” Fetter said.

Knowing CPR could save anyone’s life, especially someone you love.

“More likely to do CPR on someone in your family but it could also save a bystanders life,” Fetter said.

An easy way to remember what to do when giving compressions is to think of the song ‘Stayin’ Alive’ by the Bee Gee’s.

“Keep that beat in your head, ‘Stayin’ Alive’ and it’s the correct cadence you should be using for CPR,” Fetter said.

