435 grams of methamphetamine seized in Mansfield traffic stop, METRICH says

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Mansfield traffic stop led to the seizure of 435 grams of methamphetamine and the arrest of the driver, the METRICH Enforcement Unit confirmed.

METRICH said its detectives conducted an illegal drugs investigation into the Mansfield community on Jan. 5.

The traffic stop in the 600 block of South Diamond Street resulted in the methamphetamine seizure by METRICH detectives and Mansfield Police Patrol, according to METRICH.

METRICH identified the driver as 21-year-old Elijah Myers, who was charged with felony drug possession and is being held at the Richland County Jail.

The case is being presented to the Richland County Prosecutor’s Office for further charges, according to METRICH.

METRICH Lt. Steve Blust stated that this was a direct result of cooperation amongst partner law enforcement agencies and tips received from the community.

Lt. Blust encourages the community to continue reporting suspected drug activity to help the METRICH Enforcement Unit to continue to “seek those that pollute our streets with narcotics.”

Call the METRICH Crime Tip Hotline at 419-52-CRIME (419-522-7463), or the Task Force line at 419-755-9728, or use the METRICH app to send your tips.

