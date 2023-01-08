2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

435 grams of methamphetamine seized in Mansfield traffic stop, METRICH says

435 grams of methamphetamine seized in Mansfield traffic stop, METRICH says
435 grams of methamphetamine seized in Mansfield traffic stop, METRICH says(METRICH)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Mansfield traffic stop led to the seizure of 435 grams of methamphetamine and the arrest of the driver, the METRICH Enforcement Unit confirmed.

METRICH said its detectives conducted an illegal drugs investigation into the Mansfield community on Jan. 5.

The traffic stop in the 600 block of South Diamond Street resulted in the methamphetamine seizure by METRICH detectives and Mansfield Police Patrol, according to METRICH.

435 grams of methamphetamine seized in Mansfield traffic stop, METRICH says
435 grams of methamphetamine seized in Mansfield traffic stop, METRICH says(METRICH)

METRICH identified the driver as 21-year-old Elijah Myers, who was charged with felony drug possession and is being held at the Richland County Jail.

The case is being presented to the Richland County Prosecutor’s Office for further charges, according to METRICH.

Elijah Myers
Elijah Myers(METRICH)

METRICH Lt. Steve Blust stated that this was a direct result of cooperation amongst partner law enforcement agencies and tips received from the community.

Lt. Blust encourages the community to continue reporting suspected drug activity to help the METRICH Enforcement Unit to continue to “seek those that pollute our streets with narcotics.”

Call the METRICH Crime Tip Hotline at 419-52-CRIME (419-522-7463), or the Task Force line at 419-755-9728, or use the METRICH app to send your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Woman breaks into Westlake restaurant office and steals cash tips, police say
Woman breaks into Westlake restaurant office and steals cash tips, police say
Akron Public Schools
Akron teacher negotiations continue through the weekend as strike deadline nears
Kynan Stearns
Stark County Circle K robbery suspects in custody, police say
Lakewood man pleads guilty to cruelty to animals after police remove 41 dogs from home
Lakewood man pleads guilty to cruelty to animals after police remove 41 dogs from home