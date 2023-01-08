Akron teacher negotiations continue through the weekend as strike deadline nears

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Negotiations between the Akron Board of Education and the teachers union continue through the weekend as the strike deadline nears.

Akron Education Association President Patricia Shipe told 19 News that Saturday’s negotiation meetings lasted 11 hours, and broke at 7:28 p.m.

The negotiation meets will resume at noon on Sunday, according to Shipe.

Shipe stated that some progress was made in Saturday’s meetings, however, there are still issues that need to be addressed.

She did not specify what those remaining issues are.

Akron Public Schools stated both sides will reconvene in the presence of a federal mediator.

The Akron Education Association has been working without a contract since June of 2022.

The Akron Education Association issued a 10-day strike notice, claiming the board had “no desire to bargain in good faith, answer public record requests which they are legally required to do, or make any real attempt to support their indefensible proposals.”

Akron teachers said they don’t want to strike because no one wins in a strike, but they will walk out on Jan. 9 if the school board’s negotiating team isn’t willing to bargain in good faith, answer questions and come up with real solutions.

The district’s 47 schools and over 20,000 students would be affected by the strike if negotiations are not made.

