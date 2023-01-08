Browns 2023 opponents finalized
Published: Jan. 8, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns 2023 opponents were finalized after Sunday’s 28-14 loss in Pittsburgh, which assured a last-place finish in the AFC North.
In addition to division rivals Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cincinnati, the Browns will host Jacksonville, Tennessee, San Francisco, Chicago, Arizona and the NY Jets.
Their road games include Houston, Indianapolis, Seattle, Denver and the LA Rams.
Cleveland will play 9 home games in 2023 and 8 away.
The dates are usually released in May.
