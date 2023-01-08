2 Strong 4 Bullies
Browns 2023 opponents finalized

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb...
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Cleveland. Cleveland’s star running back has partnered with a charity close to his heart with the launch of “Chubb Crunch,” a cereal being gobbled up by Browns fans in record numbers. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)(David Dermer | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns 2023 opponents were finalized after Sunday’s 28-14 loss in Pittsburgh, which assured a last-place finish in the AFC North.

In addition to division rivals Pittsburgh, Baltimore and Cincinnati, the Browns will host Jacksonville, Tennessee, San Francisco, Chicago, Arizona and the NY Jets.

Their road games include Houston, Indianapolis, Seattle, Denver and the LA Rams.

Cleveland will play 9 home games in 2023 and 8 away.

The dates are usually released in May.

