2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland police are investigating attempted murder-suicide

Cleveland police are investigating attempted murder-suicide
Cleveland police are investigating attempted murder-suicide(woio)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide where a 21-year-old woman was shot and is in critical condition, a 28-year-old man was killed, and a dog was shot on Saturday night.

Police say officers arrived at 6405 Gertrude Ave. around 10:10 p.m. for reported gunshots.

Officers found a 21-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the neck and chin, police say.

According to the Cuyahoga Medical Examiner, 28-year-old Jesse Kesmen died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

Police say a dog was also shot at the scene.

The 21-year-old woman was taken to MetroHealth in critical condition, Cleveland EMS says.

The condition of the dog has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Judge Pinkey Carr
Cleveland Municipal Judge Pinkey Carr suspended by Ohio Supreme Court resigns
Willowick woman found near death in a snow drift recovering from severe frostbite
Willowick woman found near death in a snow drift recovering from severe frostbite
Willowick woman found near death in a snow drift recovers from severe frostbite
Willowick woman found near death in a snow drift recovers from severe frostbite
435 grams of methamphetamine seized in Mansfield traffic stop, METRICH says
435 grams of methamphetamine seized in Mansfield traffic stop, METRICH says