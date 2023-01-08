Cleveland police are investigating attempted murder-suicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide where a 21-year-old woman was shot and is in critical condition, a 28-year-old man was killed, and a dog was shot on Saturday night.

Police say officers arrived at 6405 Gertrude Ave. around 10:10 p.m. for reported gunshots.

Officers found a 21-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the neck and chin, police say.

According to the Cuyahoga Medical Examiner, 28-year-old Jesse Kesmen died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

Police say a dog was also shot at the scene.

The 21-year-old woman was taken to MetroHealth in critical condition, Cleveland EMS says.

The condition of the dog has not been released at this time.

