Slow warming trend begins today(woio)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ll see some Sun - mainly early - but Clouds will be back on the increase today as Highs peak in the upper 30s.

Lows tonight will dip into the upper 20s with a few flurries south of Route 30.

Monday’s sun/clouds mix will include highs around 40.

We’ll see More Clouds than sun from Tuesday through Wednesday as temps each day top in the lower 40s.

